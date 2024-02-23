The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,192,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $320.20. 200,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,942. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $322.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.72 and a 200-day moving average of $278.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

