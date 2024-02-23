Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,189,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 185,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 74,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $31.80. 1,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,794. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

