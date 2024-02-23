Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 785 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $401,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.69.

SEDG opened at $68.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.11 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $339.50.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

