BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.97 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.