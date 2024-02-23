BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.97 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91.
In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.16.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
