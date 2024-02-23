Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

