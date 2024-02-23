Syntax Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 26.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

