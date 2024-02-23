Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. 150,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

