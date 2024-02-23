Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,797,000 after buying an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,446,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,886,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $207.70. The stock had a trading volume of 178,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $208.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

