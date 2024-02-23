Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $45,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,378,000 after acquiring an additional 570,650 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $53.09. 370,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $53.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

