Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $215.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $216.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.