Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 79,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 221.74%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

