Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 3.4 %

MFI traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.10. 428,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,336. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Further Reading

