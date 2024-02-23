Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.03 on Friday, hitting $1,309.93. 372,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,172.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $986.88. The company has a market cap of $613.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $573.61 and a 52 week high of $1,319.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

