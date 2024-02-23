Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 499.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 138,349 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,680,000 after buying an additional 577,147 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 137,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.