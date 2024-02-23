Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMAR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.19. 2,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $33.19.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

