Syntax Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

