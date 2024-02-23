River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after buying an additional 726,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after buying an additional 356,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

AJG opened at $244.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.91 and a 200-day moving average of $233.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.