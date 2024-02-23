River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $6,776,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $186.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

