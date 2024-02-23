Algert Global LLC Purchases 33,510 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exelixis worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after buying an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after buying an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after buying an additional 924,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.71 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.53.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

