Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Down 0.0 %

NetApp stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

