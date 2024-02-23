Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

