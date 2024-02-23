Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.12. 11,609,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 14,084,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

