Algert Global LLC Acquires New Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 449,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.9 %

VIR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $172,431.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $172,431.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile



Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

