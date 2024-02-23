Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

