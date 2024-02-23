Algert Global LLC Sells 121,800 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,800 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Aspen Aerogels worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

