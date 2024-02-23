Algert Global LLC Acquires 25,040 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $42.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

