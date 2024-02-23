Traders Buy Large Volume of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 48,902 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical volume of 26,761 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

ASHR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,441. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,072,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $19,451,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

