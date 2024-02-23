Agilent Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of A traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 256,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

