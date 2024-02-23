Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Jackson Financial has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to earn $17.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JXN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,582. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $54.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 204.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.