Algert Global LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.22% of Alamo Group worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alamo Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $214.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.60. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

