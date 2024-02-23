Algert Global LLC Acquires 14,365 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of THOR Industries worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 118.5% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 485,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,637,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 5,082.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 228,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,352,000 after buying an additional 198,982 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $123.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

