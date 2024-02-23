Algert Global LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,670 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

