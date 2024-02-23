Algert Global LLC Takes $4.71 Million Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $188,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,706,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.51. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.92 per share, with a total value of $243,564.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,838,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,384,465.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.92 per share, with a total value of $243,564.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,838,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,384,465.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $59,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,591.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,175 shares of company stock worth $5,603,884 and have sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

