NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,278,000 after buying an additional 120,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,342,000 after acquiring an additional 126,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NWE opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

