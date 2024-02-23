Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of KBH opened at $63.02 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

