River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

D opened at $45.61 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

