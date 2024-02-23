River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,321 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.