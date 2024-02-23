Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

NYSE:SQ traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.00. 26,776,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,834,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,965. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

