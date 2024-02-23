Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.5 million-$294.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.4 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.06-0.08 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 60,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Amplitude by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amplitude by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amplitude by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

