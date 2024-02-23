Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.88. 39,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,836. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

