Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $333,911,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $94.89. 136,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

