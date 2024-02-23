Covestor Ltd Sells 1,959 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MTG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 283,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

