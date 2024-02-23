Covestor Ltd Has $185,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,118,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,228. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

