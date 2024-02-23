Certified Advisory Corp Has $837,000 Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 113.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PFN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 113,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,985. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.