SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $2,395,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 477.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.