Mariner LLC Sells 111,574 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,574 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

