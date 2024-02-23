Mariner LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,863,000. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,839,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

