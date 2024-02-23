Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,467,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 66,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,229,000.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFS opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.