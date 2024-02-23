iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

