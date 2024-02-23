iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,330,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

